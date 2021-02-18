 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sentinel area fire calls for Feb. 17

Sentinel area fire calls for Feb. 17

{{featured_button_text}}
Fire calls logo

Wednesday, Feb. 17

4:58 a.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Camp Hill Bypass, East Pennsboro Township; Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill, Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue

6:04 a.m.: auto accident, West Old York Road at Burnt House Road, Dickinson Township; Citizen

10:55 a.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, South Market Street, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen, Mechanicsburg

11:02 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, East King Street, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose, West End

2:01 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Shearer Drive, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

3:16 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Ritter Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, Upper Allen

3:23 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Allen Road, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

3:25 p.m.: vehicle fire, West Trindle Road, Silver Spring Township; Monroe, New Kingstown

5:38 p.m.: auto accident, Route 15 south offramp at Slate Hill Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, Hampden

9:37 p.m.: outside investigation, South Fourth Street, Lemoyne; West Shore

10:48 p.m.: first-alarm chimney fire, Sunset Drive, Silver Spring Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue, Monroe, Mechanicsburg, Hampden, Silver Spring, New Kingstown, Shermans Dale, Navy Base, North Middleton, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Thousands in Portland-area without power for days

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News