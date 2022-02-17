 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sentinel area fire calls for Feb. 16

  • 0
Fire calls logo new

Wednesday, Feb. 16

3:04 a.m.: outside investigation, Martin Road at York Road, Monroe Township; Monroe

6:35 a.m.: auto accident, Rossmoyne Road at Route 15 north on-ramp, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

7:50 a.m.: auto accident, Lower Allen Drive at Simpson Ferry Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

8:25 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Carlisle Pike, Hampden Township; Hampden

2:06 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Georgetown Circle, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

3:54 p.m.: fire police, Easy Road at Echo Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

5:09 p.m.: auto accident, Market Street, Lemoyne; West Shore

6:13 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Brittney Drive, North Middleton Township; North Middleton

7:32 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Noble Boulevard, Carlisle; Mechanicsburg, New Kingstown, Citizen, Carlisle Barracks, North Middleton, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

These orphaned piglets have a daily schedule of fun, sun and swimming

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News