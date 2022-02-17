Sentinel area fire calls for Feb. 16

Wednesday, Feb. 16
3:04 a.m.: outside investigation, Martin Road at York Road, Monroe Township; Monroe
6:35 a.m.: auto accident, Rossmoyne Road at Route 15 north on-ramp, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
7:50 a.m.: auto accident, Lower Allen Drive at Simpson Ferry Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
8:25 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Carlisle Pike, Hampden Township; Hampden
2:06 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Georgetown Circle, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
3:54 p.m.: fire police, Easy Road at Echo Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
5:09 p.m.: auto accident, Market Street, Lemoyne; West Shore
6:13 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Brittney Drive, North Middleton Township; North Middleton
7:32 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Noble Boulevard, Carlisle; Mechanicsburg, New Kingstown, Citizen, Carlisle Barracks, North Middleton, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue