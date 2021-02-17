Sentinel area fire calls for Feb. 16

Tuesday, Feb. 16
9:21 a.m.: auto accident, Bloserville Road at Carlisle Road, West Pennsboro Township; West Pennsboro, Upper Frankford
9:36 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Grahams Woods Road at Wildwood Road, Upper Frankford Township; Upper Frankford
9:45 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Capital City Mall Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
11:27 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Sprint Drive, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
12:24 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Cedar Run Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
12:34 p.m.: outside investigation, Timber Lane, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose
2:10 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Franklin Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Fire & Rescue
2:26 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Carlisle Pike, Navy Base; Navy Base
5:30 p.m.: nonstructure incident, West Lisburn Road at Boiling Springs Road, Monroe Township; Monroe
6:09 p.m.: nonstructure incident, East Main Street at North Walnut Street, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg
6:11 p.m.: structure fire, Wright Avenue, Carlisle Barracks; Carlisle Barracks, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
6:18 p.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, St. Johns Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
7:40 p.m.: vehicle fire, East High Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
7:49 p.m.: structure fire, Reading Road, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End
8:28 p.m.: auto accident, Logistics Drive, South Middleton Township; Citizen, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue, Life Lion