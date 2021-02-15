Sentinel area fire calls for Feb. 14

Sunday, Feb. 14
2:30 a.m.: gas leak, Bridge Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland, Lower Allen, West Shore
11:49 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, South Baltimore Avenue, Mount Holly Springs; Citizen
12:20 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, East King Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End
12:37 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, East High Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
1:39 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Dickinson Avenue, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill
2:31 p.m.: fire police, South Fayette Street at West King Street, Shippensburg Borough; West End
5:30 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, North Earl Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End
7:43 p.m.: fire police, Route 15 north, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen