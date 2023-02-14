Monday, Feb. 13
5:05 a.m.: electrical hazards, Leefever Road, West Pennsboro Township; West Pennsboro
6:16 a.m.: structure fire, Michele Drive, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, North Middleton, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
8:29 a.m.: gas leak, West Trindle Road, South Middleton Township; Citizen, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
12:37 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 north, Penn Township; Friendship Hose, South Newton, Penn Township, West End
1:36 p.m.: structure fire, Bridge Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland, West Shore
3:16 p.m.: outside fire, West Main Street, Shiremanstown; Shiremanstown
3:20 p.m.: auto accident, Walnut Bottom Road at Burnt House Road, Dickinson Township; Citizen, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
5:42 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Mill Street at Zion Road, South Middleton Township; Citizen
7:25 p.m.: pedestrian struck, Harrisburg Pike, Middlesex Township; North Middleton, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
9:00 p.m.: auto accident, South Spring Garden Street, South Middleton Township; Citizen, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
9:15 p.m.: electrical hazards, Cold Springs Road, Dickinson Township; Citizen