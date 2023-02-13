Sunday, Feb. 12
6:53 a.m.: structure fire, Clarendon Street, Camp Hill; New Cumberland, Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill
8:39 a.m.: structure fire, South Market Street, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, Upper Allen, Lisburn
11:24 a.m.: auto accident, Whiskey Springs Road, South Middleton Township; Monroe, Citizen, Life Lion
11:44 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, East Burd Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End
12:14 p.m.: fire police, Wayne Road at Cumberland Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
4:40 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Rycroft Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
8:19 p.m.: chimney fire, South Side Drive, Penn Township; Friendship Hose, South Newton, Penn Township, Vigilant Hose
10:41 p.m.: auto accident, Taylor Bridge Bypass, Wormleysburg; West Shore, Camp Hill