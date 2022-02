Sentinel area fire calls for Feb. 11-12

Friday, Feb. 11

6:46 a.m.: auto accident, Market Street, Lemoyne; West Shore

7:40 a.m.: fire police, Market Street, Lemoyne; West Shore

9:27 a.m.: auto accident, Route 15 south at Market Street, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen, Mechanicsburg

10:26 a.m.: structure fire, Factory Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

10:31 a.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, Third Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland, West Shore

11:25 a.m.: outside investigation, Market Street, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill

11:26 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Marsh Drive, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

12:52 p.m.: structure fire, Willcliff Drive, Hampden Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden, Navy Base

1:14 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown

2:13 p.m.: pedestrian struck, South 22nd Street at Market Street, Camp Hill; Camp Hill

2:26 p.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, East Columbia Road, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue

4:04 p.m.: vehicle fire, North Hanover Street, North Middleton Township; North Middleton, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

4:22 p.m: automatic fire alarm, Good Hope Road, Hampden Township; Hampden

5:10 p.m.: vehicle fire, Gettysburg Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

7:06 p.m.: auto accident, Deer Lane at Wertzville Road, Middlesex Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown, Shermans Dale

7:47 p.m.: auto accident, Sample Bridge Road at Stratford Lane, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown

9:38 p.m.: pedestrian struck, Holly Pike, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

11:17 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Enola Road at Three Square Hollow Road, Hopewell Township; Newburg-Hopewell

Saturday, Feb. 12

1:33 a.m.: auto accident, Centerville Road, Penn Township; Friendship Hose, Penn Township

4:37 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Third Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland

9:01 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Sycamore Drive, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown

10:51 a.m.: gas leak, Pine Grove Road, Dickinson Township; Citizen, Penn Township

3:17 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, West Penn Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

4:21 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Cumberland Parkway, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen, Mechanicsburg

5:22 p.m.: vehicle fire, Interstate 81 south, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden

5:37 p.m.: structure fire, Allendale Road, Upper Allen Township; Lower Allen, Upper Allen, Mechanicsburg, Hampden, Navy Base

5:40 p.m.: structure fire, Allendale Road, Upper Allen Township; Lower Allen, Upper Allen, Mechanicsburg, Hampden

5:44 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Trayer Lane, Hampden Township; Hampden

6:36 p.m.: brush fire, Shughart Road at Lisburn Road, South Middleton Township; Citizen, Union

10:08 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Third Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland

11:10 p.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, Keefer Way, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen