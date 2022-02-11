Sentinel area fire calls for Feb. 10

Thursday, Feb. 10
8:34 a.m.: auto accident, Easy Road at Wilbert Drive, North Middleton Township; North Middleton, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
11:18 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Carlisle Pike, Navy Base; Navy Base
11:46 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Clover Lane, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingston
1:07 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Colonial Drive, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingston
2:07 p.m.: rescue elevator, North Prince Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End
2:13 p.m.: outside investigation, East Portland Street, Mechanicsburg Borough; Mechanicsburg, Navy Base
3:22 p.m.: fire police, Beech Run Lane, Hampden Township; Hampden
4:30 p.m.: structure fire, Cranberry Road, Huntington Township; Citizen
5:45 p.m.: rescue elevator, North Prince Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End
5:57 p.m.: pedestrian struck, East Louther Street at North Bedford Street, Carlisle Borough; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
6:01 p.m.: pedestrian struck, Baltimore Road, Shippensburg Township; South Newton, Vigilant Hose, West End
9:36 p.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, Sterretts Gap Avenue, North Middleton Township; North Middleton