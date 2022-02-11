 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sentinel area fire calls for Feb. 10

Thursday, Feb. 10

8:34 a.m.: auto accident, Easy Road at Wilbert Drive, North Middleton Township; North Middleton, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

11:18 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Carlisle Pike, Navy Base; Navy Base

11:46 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Clover Lane, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingston

1:07 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Colonial Drive, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingston

2:07 p.m.: rescue elevator, North Prince Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End

2:13 p.m.: outside investigation, East Portland Street, Mechanicsburg Borough; Mechanicsburg, Navy Base

3:22 p.m.: fire police, Beech Run Lane, Hampden Township; Hampden

4:30 p.m.: structure fire, Cranberry Road, Huntington Township; Citizen

5:45 p.m.: rescue elevator, North Prince Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End

5:57 p.m.: pedestrian struck, East Louther Street at North Bedford Street, Carlisle Borough; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

6:01 p.m.: pedestrian struck, Baltimore Road, Shippensburg Township; South Newton, Vigilant Hose, West End

9:36 p.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, Sterretts Gap Avenue, North Middleton Township; North Middleton

