Wednesday, Feb. 1
6:09 a.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 south, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose, West End
7:59 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Third Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland
8:50 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Industrial Drive, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
12:01 p.m.: outside investigation, South Locust Street, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
12:55 p.m.: auto accident, South Conestoga Drive at Walnut Bottom Road, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose, West End
1:25 p.m.: outside investigation, East North Street, Carlisle; Union
5:11 p.m.: auto accident, Route 581 west off-ramp, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill, Monroe, Hampden
5:25 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Walnut Bottom Road, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
6:31 p.m.: chimney fire, Moongale Drive, North Middleton Township; North Middleton, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
6:45 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Rolling Hills Drive, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen