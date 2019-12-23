Sunday, Dec. 22
2:40 a.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Wild Orchid Lane at Laurel Valley Lane, Hampden Township; Lower Allen, Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden, Silver Spring, New Kingstown, Naval Inventory Control Point
5:06 a.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Slate Hill Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, Camp Hill, Northeast Fire & Rescue, Shiremanstown, Upper Allen, Lisburn, Hampden, Silver Spring, Naval Inventory Control Point
5:09 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, North Hanover Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
6:23 a.m.: carbon monoxide detector, Edenderry Way, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue
11:40 a.m.: nonstructure accident, Pine Road, Penn Township; South Newton, Penn Township
11:43 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Harrisburg Pike, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown
12:35 p.m.: outside investigation, Ridge Drive, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen
12:54 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Carlisle Pike, Hampden; Hampden
1:51 p.m.: auto accident, West Trindle Road at Mulberry Drive, Monroe Township; Monroe, New Kingstown
3:18 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Pointe Place, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
4:51 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Hunter Lane, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Camp Hill, Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue
5:00 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, East Meadow Drive, Upper Allen Township; Lower Allen, Upper Allen, Monroe
6:32 p.m.: auto accident, East South Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
8:14 p.m.: carbon monoxide detector, North Pitt Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue