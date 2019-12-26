Wednesday, Dec. 25
7:21 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Hoover Road, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown
3:29 p.m.: auto accident, Shadow Oak Drive, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring
3:31 p.m.: nonstructure fire, Market Street at South 28th Street, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill
4:23 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Walnut Street, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill
4:42 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Herrin Lane, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden
5:07 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Alexander Spring Road, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
6:04 p.m.: wildfire, South Locust Point Road, Monroe Township; Monroe, New Kingstown
8:07 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, East Coover Street, Mechanicsburg; Lower Allen, Upper Allen, Washington, Hampden, New Kingstown, Naval Inventory Control Point
9:05 p.m.: vehicle fire, Interstate 81 south, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose, West End