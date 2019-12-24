Monday, Dec. 23
8:42 a.m.: carbon monoxide detector, Violet Circle, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
12:51 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, A Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
12:58 p.m.: auto accident, York Road, Monroe Township; Monroe, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
1:54 p.m.: carbon monoxide detector, Westland Court, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen
2:44 p.m.: auto accident, Poplar Church Road at Erford Road, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue
4:01 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Market Street, Hampden Township; Hampden
5:10 p.m.: vehicle fire, Interstate 83 north, New Cumberland; New Cumberland
7:28 p.m.: outside investigation, North Pitt Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Fire & Rescue
7:42 p.m.: non-structure accident, North Hanover Street, Carlisle; Union