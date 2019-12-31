Monday, Dec. 30
4:28 a.m.: nonstructure accident, Fairfield Street at Cemetery Road, Newville; Friendship Hose
6:16 a.m.: auto accident, Gettysburg Road at Wesley Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, Upper Allen
10:55 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, South Penn Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End
1:59 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Bent Creek Boulevard, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
4:37 p.m.: vehicle into structure, Lisburn Road at Old Forge Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, Upper Allen, Lisburn, Washington
5:08 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Technology Parkway, Hampden Township; Hampden
5:11 p.m.: auto accident, South 32nd Street at Market Street, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill
5:23 p.m.: fire police, Airport Road at Neil Road, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose
7:21 p.m.: other rescue, Carlisle Pike, Navy Base; Hampden, Navy Base
7:27 p.m.: nonstructure fire, East Main Street, Newville; Friendship Hose
7:47 p.m.: auto accident, Route 15 on-ramp, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
9:31 p.m.: nonstructure fire, North College Street, Carlisle; Union