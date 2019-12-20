Thursday, Dec. 19
- 4:33 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Walden Way, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
- 5:44 a.m.: nonstructure fire, East High Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
- 6:23 a.m.: auto accident, Route 15 north, Upper Allen Township; Lower Allen, Camp Hill, Upper Allen
- 6:58 a.m.: auto accident, Fairfield Street at Cemetery Road, Newville; Friendship Hose
- 8:29 a.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Ritner Highway, Dickinson Township; Citizen-Mount Holly, Union, West Pennsboro, Friendship Hose, Penn Township
- 9:11 a.m.: auto accident, Wertzville Road, Silver Spring Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue, Silver Spring, New Kingstown
- 9:47 a.m.: first-alarm structure fire, South Enola Drive, East Pennsboro Township; Camp Hill, Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden
- 10:22 a.m.: nonstructure accident, Brandt Avenue, New Cumberland; New Cumberland, West Shore
- 3:49 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, East King Street, Shippensburg; Vigilant Hose, Cumberland Valley Hose, West End
- 4:57 p.m.: Route 581 west, Hampden Township; Camp Hill, Hampden, Silver Spring
- 5:09 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Forbes Avenue, Carlisle Barracks; Carlisle Barracks, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
- 5:18 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Darius Drive, Hampden Townswhip; Lower Allen, Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden, Silver Spring, New Kingstown, Naval Inventory Control Point
- 6:19 p.m.: outside investigation, Carlisle Road, Dickinson Township; Citizen-Mount Holly
- 6:30 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Appaloosa Way, Middlesex Township; Shermans Dale
- 9:19 p.m.: vehicle fire with entrapment, Interstate 81 south, Silver Spring Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue, Silver Spring, New Kingstown, Naval Inventory Control Point
- 10:16 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, East Orange Street, Shippensburg; Vigilant Hose, Cumberland Valley Hose, West End