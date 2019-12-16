{{featured_button_text}}
Sunday, Dec. 15

7:26 a.m.: fire police, Creek Road at Bears Road, West Pennsboro Township; West Pennsboro

9:14 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Wesley Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

12:04 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Carlisle Pike, Hampden Township; Hampden

1:16 p.m.: nonstructure fire, Park Place, Monroe Township; Monroe

2:16 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, West Locust Street, Mechanicsburg; Upper Allen, Citizens-Mechanicsburg, Washington, Hampden, Silver Spring, New Kingstown, Naval Inventory Control Point

2:19 p.m.: nonstructure fire, Westminster Drive, South Middleton Township; Union

2:32 p.m.: nonstructure fire, North Walnut Street, Mechanicsburg; Upper Allen, Citizens-Mechanicsburg, Washington, Silver Spring, New Kingstown

5:53 p.m.: vehicle fire, West King Street, Shippensburg; Vigilant Hose, West End

10:06 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Forbes Avenue, Carlisle Barracks; Carlisle Barracks

