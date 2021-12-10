Sentinel area fire calls for Dec. 9

Thursday, Dec. 9
6:26 a.m.: auto accident, South College Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.
7:14 a.m.: auto accident, Old Stonehouse Road South/West Trindle Road, Silver Spring Township; Monroe, New Kingstown.
7:56 a.m.: structure fire, English Drive, Upper Allen Township; Lower Allen, Upper Allen, Monroe, Mechanicsburg.
7:57 a.m.: electrical hazards, Hogestown Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring.
8:52 a.m.: structure fire, Springwillow Drive, Upper Allen Township; Lower Allen, Upper Allen, Mechanicsburg.
9:24 a.m.: auto accident, Trindle Road at November Drive, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill.
12:29 p.m.: gas leak, West Big Spring Avenue, Newville; Friendship Hose, Upper Frankford, Vigilant Hose.
1:02 p.m.: electrical hazards, Park Place, Monroe Township; Monroe.
People are also reading…
1:29 p.m.: auto accident, Route 581 West, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill.
5:04 p.m.: structure fire, North Enola Road, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden.
6:09 p.m.: auto accident, Baltimore Pike, South Middleton Township; Citizens.
6:31 p.m.: elevator rescue, Market Street, Lemoyne; West Shore.