 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sentinel area fire calls for Dec. 9

  • 0
Fire calls logo new

Thursday, Dec. 9

6:26 a.m.: auto accident, South College Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.

7:14 a.m.: auto accident, Old Stonehouse Road South/West Trindle Road, Silver Spring Township; Monroe, New Kingstown.

7:56 a.m.: structure fire, English Drive, Upper Allen Township; Lower Allen, Upper Allen, Monroe, Mechanicsburg.

7:57 a.m.: electrical hazards, Hogestown Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring.

8:52 a.m.: structure fire, Springwillow Drive, Upper Allen Township; Lower Allen, Upper Allen, Mechanicsburg.

9:24 a.m.: auto accident, Trindle Road at November Drive, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill.

12:29 p.m.: gas leak, West Big Spring Avenue, Newville; Friendship Hose, Upper Frankford, Vigilant Hose.

1:02 p.m.: electrical hazards, Park Place, Monroe Township; Monroe.

People are also reading…

1:29 p.m.: auto accident, Route 581 West, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill.

5:04 p.m.: structure fire, North Enola Road, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden.

6:09 p.m.: auto accident, Baltimore Pike, South Middleton Township; Citizens.

6:31 p.m.: elevator rescue, Market Street, Lemoyne; West Shore.

 

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Teaching kid's how to build their own rockets with NASA's help

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News