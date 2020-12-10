Sentinel area fire calls for Dec. 9

Wednesday, Dec. 9
12:59 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Walnut Bottom Road, Carlisle; Union
1:50 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Mt. Allen Drive, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen
3:50 p.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, Cave Hill Drive, North Middleton Township; North Middleton
5:06 p.m.: auto accident, Old Willow Mill Road at Conodoguinet Parkway, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
5:30 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Hummel Avenue, Lemoyne; West Shore
