Sentinel area fire calls for Dec. 9

Sentinel area fire calls for Dec. 9

Wednesday, Dec. 9

12:59 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Walnut Bottom Road, Carlisle; Union

1:50 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Mt. Allen Drive, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen

3:50 p.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, Cave Hill Drive, North Middleton Township; North Middleton

5:06 p.m.: auto accident, Old Willow Mill Road at Conodoguinet Parkway, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown

5:30 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Hummel Avenue, Lemoyne; West Shore

