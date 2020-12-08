 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sentinel area fire calls for Dec. 7

Sentinel area fire calls for Dec. 7

{{featured_button_text}}
Fire calls logo

Monday, Dec. 7

12:21 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Accent Circle, East Pennsboro Township; Camp Hill, Enola

8:14 a.m.: structure fire, Forbes Avenue, Carlisle Barracks; Carlisle Barracks, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

8:39 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Keegan Lane, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

9:45 a.m.: auto accident, Enola Road, Lower Frankford Township; North Middleton, Carlisle Fire & Rescue, Upper Frankford

12:55 p.m.: fire police, Forge Road at Fairview Street, South Middleton Township; Union

1:01 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Forge Road at Fairview Street, South Middleton Township; Union

4:02 p.m.: vehicle fire, North Bedford Street at East Louther Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

5:29 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Trindle Road, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill

5:46 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Hartzdale Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, Upper Allen

6:57 p.m.: chimney fire, East Yellow Breeches Road, Dickinson Township; Citizen, Union, Penn Township

8:34 p.m.: structure fire, Baltimore Pike, South Middleton Township; Citizen, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

9:59 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 south, Dickinson Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue, Penn Township

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News