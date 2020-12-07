 Skip to main content
Sentinel area fire calls for Dec. 6

Sunday, Dec. 6

1:36 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Erford Road, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Enola

8:19 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Walnut Bottom Road, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

10:11 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Arbor Court, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen

4:39 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Gettysburg Pike, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen, Mechanicsburg

11:04 p.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, Fort Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose

