 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sentinel area fire calls for Dec. 6

  • 0
Fire calls logo new

Monday, Dec. 6

12:53 a.m.: auto accident, Spring Road, Middlesex Township; Shermans Dale, North Middleton

8:17 a.m.: auto accident, Wertzville Road at Technology Parkway, Hampden Township; Hampden

9:09 a.m.: outside investigation, Ohio Avenue, Lemoyne; West Shore

9:34 a.m.: outside fire, Duke Street, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue

11:05 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Lowther Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

12:07 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Mountain View Road, Dickinson Township; Citizen

1:12 p.m.: nonstructure incident, South Baltimore Avenue at East Locust Street, Mount Holly Springs; Citizen

3:59 p.m.: auto accident, Walnut Bottom Road at Interstate 81 off-ramp, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose, West End

5:58 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Bullock Circle, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

People are also reading…

6:32 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Alexander Spring Road, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

6:35 p.m.: fire police, Bernheisel Bridge Road at Peach Lane, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, Union

7:50 p.m.: structure fire, West Trindle Road, Silver Spring Township; Monroe, Mechanicsburg, Silver Spring, New Kingstown

8:06 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Walnut Street, Carlisle; New Kingstown, Citizen, Carlisle Barracks, North Middleton, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

8:25 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Williams Grove Road, Monroe Township; Monroe

8:36 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Timber Road, Silver Spring Township; New Kingstown

8:45 p.m.: electrical hazards, Willow Mill Park Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring

9:01 p.m.: fire police, Willow Mill Park Road at Skyline Drive, Silver Spring Township; New Kingstown

10:00 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Sample Bridge Road at Creek Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring

10:10 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Mountain Road at Leidigh Drive, South Middleton Township; Citizen

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

From movie ban to film festival: Saudi rolls out red carpet

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News