Sentinel area fire calls for Dec. 6

Monday, Dec. 6
12:53 a.m.: auto accident, Spring Road, Middlesex Township; Shermans Dale, North Middleton
8:17 a.m.: auto accident, Wertzville Road at Technology Parkway, Hampden Township; Hampden
9:09 a.m.: outside investigation, Ohio Avenue, Lemoyne; West Shore
9:34 a.m.: outside fire, Duke Street, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue
11:05 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Lowther Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
12:07 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Mountain View Road, Dickinson Township; Citizen
1:12 p.m.: nonstructure incident, South Baltimore Avenue at East Locust Street, Mount Holly Springs; Citizen
3:59 p.m.: auto accident, Walnut Bottom Road at Interstate 81 off-ramp, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose, West End
5:58 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Bullock Circle, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
6:32 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Alexander Spring Road, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
6:35 p.m.: fire police, Bernheisel Bridge Road at Peach Lane, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, Union
7:50 p.m.: structure fire, West Trindle Road, Silver Spring Township; Monroe, Mechanicsburg, Silver Spring, New Kingstown
8:06 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Walnut Street, Carlisle; New Kingstown, Citizen, Carlisle Barracks, North Middleton, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
8:25 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Williams Grove Road, Monroe Township; Monroe
8:36 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Timber Road, Silver Spring Township; New Kingstown
8:45 p.m.: electrical hazards, Willow Mill Park Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring
9:01 p.m.: fire police, Willow Mill Park Road at Skyline Drive, Silver Spring Township; New Kingstown
10:00 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Sample Bridge Road at Creek Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring
10:10 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Mountain Road at Leidigh Drive, South Middleton Township; Citizen