Sentinel area fire calls for Dec. 5

Sunday, Dec. 5
1:19 a.m.: auto accident, Logistics Drive, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
10:47 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Baltimore Road, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose, West End
10:55 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Poplar Church Road, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue
11:02 a.m.: auto accident, Route 581 east, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, West Shore, Lisburn
1:25 p.m.: nonstructure incident, West Trindle Road at Mulberry Drive, Silver Spring Township; New Kingstown
4:36 p.m.: fire police, Oxford Road, South Middleton Township; Citizen
5:22 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Pine Road, Penn Township; South Newton, Penn Township
7:06 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Woodmyre Lane, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue
10:06 p.m.: auto accident, North Second Street, Wormleysburg; West Shore