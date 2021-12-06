 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sentinel area fire calls for Dec. 5

  • 0
Fire calls logo new

Sunday, Dec. 5

1:19 a.m.: auto accident, Logistics Drive, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

10:47 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Baltimore Road, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose, West End

10:55 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Poplar Church Road, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue

11:02 a.m.: auto accident, Route 581 east, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, West Shore, Lisburn

1:25 p.m.: nonstructure incident, West Trindle Road at Mulberry Drive, Silver Spring Township; New Kingstown

4:36 p.m.: fire police, Oxford Road, South Middleton Township; Citizen

5:22 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Pine Road, Penn Township; South Newton, Penn Township

7:06 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Woodmyre Lane, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue

People are also reading…

10:06 p.m.: auto accident, North Second Street, Wormleysburg; West Shore

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell’s ongoing feud

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News