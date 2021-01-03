 Skip to main content
Sentinel area fire calls for Dec. 31-Jan. 2
Fire Calls

Sentinel area fire calls for Dec. 31-Jan. 2

Fire calls logo

Thursday, Dec. 31

7:03 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown

12:09 p.m.: fire police, Fifth Street at Bridge Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland

12:13 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Fifth Street at Bridge Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland

5:27 p.m.: fire police, West Trindle Road, Monroe Township; Monroe, New Kingstown

5:58 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Rupley Road, Wormleysburg; Lower Allen, West Shore

9:34 p.m.: structure fire, Bears School Lane, West Pennsboro Township; North Middleton, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue, West Pennsboro, Upper Frankford

Friday, Jan. 1

3:35 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Independence Avenue, Upper Allen Township; Lower Allen, Upper Allen

3:59 a.m.: auto accident, Market Street, Lemoyne; New Cumberland, West Shore, Camp Hill

9:13 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Campus Drive, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose

9:35 a.m.: vehicle fire, Interstate 81 south, Southampton Township; South Newton, Vigilant Hose

10:02 a.m.: gas leak, Karen Court, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Camp Hill, Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue

10:48 a.m.: nonstructure incident, East Trindle Road, Hampden Township; Hampden

2:57 p.m.: chimney fire, East Main Street, South Newton Township; South Newton, Penn Township, Vigilant Hose

5:51 p.m.: structure fire, Noble Boulevard, Carlisle; Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

6:44 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Mohawk Road, Lower Mifflin Township; Friendship Hose

7:58 p.m.: electrical hazards, Pine Grove Road at Michaux State Forest, Cooke Township; Penn Township

8:00 p.m.: nonstructure incident, South Baltimore Avenue, Mount Holly Springs; Citizen

8:08 p.m.: electrical hazards, Run Road, Lower Frankford Township; West Pennsboro, Upper Frankford

8:47 p.m.: inside investigation, Flintlock Ridge Road, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen, Mechanicsburg

9:30 p.m.: nonstructure incident, West Big Spring Avenue, Newville; Friendship Hose

9:52 p.m.: electrical hazards, Parsonage Street, Newville; Friendship Hose

11:21 p.m.: fire police, Walnut Bottom Road at Stonehouse Road, Dickinson Township; Friendship Hose, Penn Township

11:27 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Fish and Game Road, North Newton Township; Friendship Hose

Saturday, Jan. 2

12:59 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Shippensburg Road at Null Lane, Hopewell Township; Newburg-Hopewell

2:02 a.m.: inside investigation, East Karen Drive, North Middleton Township; North Middleton, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

7:08 a.m.: auto accident, Park Drive at Hinkel Lane, South Middleton Township; Citizen

8:20 a.m.: auto accident, Williams Grove Road at Creek Road, Monroe Township; Lower Allen, Upper Allen, Monroe

8:17 a.m.: auto accident, Route 15 south, Upper Allen Township; Camp Hill, Upper Allen

8:22 a.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 north, Penn Township; Friendship Hose, South Newton, Penn Township, West End

9:59 a.m.: auto accident, Columbus Avenue, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

10:53 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Collier Drive, Monroe Township; Monroe, Mechanicsburg

2:19 p.m.: auto accident, North Enola Road, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue

5:23 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown

