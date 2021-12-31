 Skip to main content
Sentinel area fire calls for Dec. 29

Wednesday, Dec. 29

3:51 a.m.: fire police, Logistics Drive, South Middleton Township; Union.

7:19 a.m.: electrical hazards, Wood Avenue at Valley View Drive, North Middleton Township; North Middleton.

7:26 a.m.: structure fire, Bridge Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland, Lower Allen, West Shore, Upper Allen.

9:41 a.m.: automatic alarm, Simpson Ferry Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, Monroe.

11:36 a.m.: outside investigation, Hume Lane, Hampden Township; Hampden.

12:19 p.m.: automatic alarm, Mt. Allen Drive, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen.

1:06 p.m.: auto accident, South Middlesex Road at West Trindle Road, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown.

1:30 p.m.: debris removal, South Third Street at Hummel Avenue, Lemoyne; West Shore.

2:28 p.m.: automatic alarm, Yates Street, Mount Holly Springs; Citizens.

3:02 p.m.: automatic alarm, West Trindle Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.

3:36 p.m.: fire police, East Strawberry Alley at North Arch Street, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg.

6:17 p.m.: debris removal, Carolina Way at Harrisburg Pike, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown.

 

