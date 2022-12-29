 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sentinel area fire calls for Dec. 28

Wednesday, Dec. 28

4:45 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Mt. Allen Drive, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen

5:17 a.m.: vehicle fire, Cloud Court, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown

6:56 a.m.: electrical hazards, Simpson Ferry Road, New Cumberland; New Cumberland

8:18 a.m.: structure fire, Daisy Drive, Hampden Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden, Citizen, Navy Base

8:55 a.m.: electrical hazards, Parkway Boulevard, Mount Holly Springs; Citizen

9:06 a.m.: auto accident, Newburg Road, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose, West End

9:55 a.m.: electrical hazards, Lennon Lane at Holly Pike, South Middleton Township; Citizen

10:18 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Walnut Bottom Road, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose, West End

10:19 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Erford Road, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue

1:45 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Church Street, Mount Holly Springs; Citizen

3:43 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Spring Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton

5:43 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Herman Avenue, Lemoyne; West Shore

6:40 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Cumberland Parkway, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen, Mechanicsburg

7:04 p.m.: gas leak, Apple Hollow Road, Upper Allen Township; Lower Allen, Upper Allen, Mechanicsburg

8:13 p.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, Torway Road, Dickinson Township; Citizen, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

8:34 p.m.: nonstructure incident, East Locust Street, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg

8:49 p.m.: auto accident, Stella Street, Wormleysburg; West Shore

9:09 p.m.: gas leak, North East Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

