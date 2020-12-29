 Skip to main content
Sentinel area fire calls for Dec. 28

Sentinel area fire calls for Dec. 28

Monday, Dec. 28

4:05 a.m.: structure fire, West Locust Street, Mechanicsburg; Upper Allen, Monroe, Mechanicsburg, Hampden, Silver Spring, New Kingstown

8:44 a.m.: outside fire, Lindsey Road, South Middleton Township; Citizen, Union

10:33 a.m.: gas leak, Peach Lane, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, Shermans Dale

1:31 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Carlisle Pike, Hampden Township; Hampden

2:19 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, North Hanover Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

6:53 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Allendale Road, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen

7:11 p.m.: outside investigation, North Hanover Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Fire & Rescue

7:58 p.m.: vehicle fire, East Chapel Avenue, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

8:13 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, North West Street, Carlisle; Silver Spring, New Kingstown, Citizen, Carlisle Barracks, North Middleton, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

8:18 p.m.: outside investigation, Dougherty Drive, Lemoyne; West Shore

9:52 p.m.: electrical hazards, Kingsley Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

11:28 p.m.: electrical hazards, Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown

