Sentinel area fire calls for Dec. 27

Tuesday, Dec. 27
12:51 a.m.: structure fire, East King Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End
5:15 a.m.: auto accident, South Shearer Drive at Logistics Drive, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
5:42 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, North Hanover Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
5:46 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Panther Parkway, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue
8:41 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, St. Johns Church Road, Hampden Township; Hampden
9:01 a.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Brindle Road, Monroe Township; Upper Allen, Monroe, Mechanicsburg, Silver Spring, New Kingstown, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
9:57 a.m.: auto accident, North 21st Street at Camp Hill Bypass, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill, Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue
10:07 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, North Market Street, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg
10:14 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Camp Hill Bypass, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue
10:28 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Allen Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland
10:39 a.m.: carbon monoxide problem, Old Barn Lane, Lower Frankford Township; West Pennsboro, Friendship Hose, Upper Frankford
10:45 a.m.: gas leak, Hart Crossing, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
11:40 a.m.: nonstructure incident, South Pitt Street, Carlisle; Union
12:59 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Third Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland
1:09 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Ritner Highway, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
1:25 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Third Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland
2:05 p.m.: brush fire, Hilltop Road, Hopewell Township; Newburg-Hopewell
2:33 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Meridian Commons, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
2:46 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, East North Avenue, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue
7:09 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Greenwood Circle, Wormleysburg; West Shore
7:13 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Middle Spring Avenue, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose
8:07 p.m.: brush fire, Interstate 81 south, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
9:26 p.m.: gas leak, Pine Tree Drive, Cooke Township; South Newton, Penn Township