 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sentinel area fire calls for Dec. 27

  • Updated
  • 0
Fire calls logo new

Tuesday, Dec. 27

12:51 a.m.: structure fire, East King Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End

5:15 a.m.: auto accident, South Shearer Drive at Logistics Drive, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

5:42 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, North Hanover Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

5:46 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Panther Parkway, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue

8:41 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, St. Johns Church Road, Hampden Township; Hampden

9:01 a.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Brindle Road, Monroe Township; Upper Allen, Monroe, Mechanicsburg, Silver Spring, New Kingstown, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

9:57 a.m.: auto accident, North 21st Street at Camp Hill Bypass, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill, Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue

People are also reading…

10:07 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, North Market Street, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg

10:14 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Camp Hill Bypass, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue

10:28 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Allen Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland

10:39 a.m.: carbon monoxide problem, Old Barn Lane, Lower Frankford Township; West Pennsboro, Friendship Hose, Upper Frankford

10:45 a.m.: gas leak, Hart Crossing, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

11:40 a.m.: nonstructure incident, South Pitt Street, Carlisle; Union

12:59 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Third Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland

1:09 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Ritner Highway, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

1:25 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Third Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland

2:05 p.m.: brush fire, Hilltop Road, Hopewell Township; Newburg-Hopewell

2:33 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Meridian Commons, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

2:46 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, East North Avenue, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue

7:09 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Greenwood Circle, Wormleysburg; West Shore

7:13 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Middle Spring Avenue, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose

8:07 p.m.: brush fire, Interstate 81 south, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown

9:26 p.m.: gas leak, Pine Tree Drive, Cooke Township; South Newton, Penn Township

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

'This is stunning': Borger on testimony alleging Meadows burned documents at White House

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News