Sentinel area fire calls for Dec. 26

Monday, Dec. 26

12:18 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Meridian Lane, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, Lisburn

1:24 a.m.: structure fire, Harrison Drive, New Cumberland; New Cumberland, West Shore

6:06 a.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, Beagle Club Road, Middlesex Township; North Middleton

7:51 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Bent Creek Boulevard, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown

8:49 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Spring House Road, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End

8:54 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Big Spring Road, West Pennsboro Township; Friendship Hose

9:43 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Fort Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose

9:46 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Pleasant View Drive, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg

10:04 a.m.: fire police, North Orange Street at West High Street, Carlisle; Union

10:54 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Ritter Road, Upper Allen Township; Lower Allen, Upper Allen

11:29 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Walnut Bottom Road, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose, West End

11:38 a.m.: structure fire, Walnut Bottom Road, Southampton Township; South Newton, Newburg-Hopewell, Vigilant Hose, West End

12:07 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Alexander Spring Road, South Middleton Township; Union

12:54 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Westminster Drive, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

1:05 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Grandon Way, Hampden Township; Hampden

1:47 p.m.: structure fire, Charles Road, Hampden Township; Lower Allen, Shiremanstown, Hampden, Navy Base

1:52 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Concord Way, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

3:15 p.m.: fire police, South Market Street at West Lisburn Road, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen

3:58 p.m.: nonstructure incident, West Main Street, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg

5:36 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Belvedere Street, Carlisle; Union

5:51 p.m.: nonstructure incident, North Washington Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End

6:17 p.m.: outside investigation, Wertzville Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, Union

6:36 p.m.: inside investigation, North Hanover Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

6:48 p.m.: pedestrian struck, Ritner Highway, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose, West End

6:56 p.m.: nonstructure incident, West Main Street, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg

7:45 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Shepherdstown Road, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen, Mechanicsburg

8:12 p.m.: auto accident, Acri Road, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Hampden

8:40 p.m.: auto accident, State Street at South Twelfth Street, Lemoyne; Lower Allen, West Shore

9:07 p.m.: nonstructure incident, West Penn Street, Carlisle; Union

9:17 p.m.: inside investigation, Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring

10:04 p.m.: inside investigation, Country Side Drive, Middlesex Township; North Middleton, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

10:06 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Louise Drive, Upper Allen Township; Lower Allen, Upper Allen

11:52 p.m.: nonstructure incident, West Penn Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Fire & Rescue

