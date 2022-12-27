Sentinel area fire calls for Dec. 26

Monday, Dec. 26
12:18 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Meridian Lane, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, Lisburn
1:24 a.m.: structure fire, Harrison Drive, New Cumberland; New Cumberland, West Shore
6:06 a.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, Beagle Club Road, Middlesex Township; North Middleton
7:51 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Bent Creek Boulevard, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
8:49 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Spring House Road, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End
8:54 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Big Spring Road, West Pennsboro Township; Friendship Hose
9:43 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Fort Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose
9:46 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Pleasant View Drive, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg
10:04 a.m.: fire police, North Orange Street at West High Street, Carlisle; Union
10:54 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Ritter Road, Upper Allen Township; Lower Allen, Upper Allen
11:29 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Walnut Bottom Road, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose, West End
11:38 a.m.: structure fire, Walnut Bottom Road, Southampton Township; South Newton, Newburg-Hopewell, Vigilant Hose, West End
12:07 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Alexander Spring Road, South Middleton Township; Union
12:54 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Westminster Drive, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
1:05 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Grandon Way, Hampden Township; Hampden
1:47 p.m.: structure fire, Charles Road, Hampden Township; Lower Allen, Shiremanstown, Hampden, Navy Base
1:52 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Concord Way, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
3:15 p.m.: fire police, South Market Street at West Lisburn Road, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen
3:58 p.m.: nonstructure incident, West Main Street, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg
5:36 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Belvedere Street, Carlisle; Union
5:51 p.m.: nonstructure incident, North Washington Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End
6:17 p.m.: outside investigation, Wertzville Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, Union
6:36 p.m.: inside investigation, North Hanover Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
6:48 p.m.: pedestrian struck, Ritner Highway, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose, West End
6:56 p.m.: nonstructure incident, West Main Street, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg
7:45 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Shepherdstown Road, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen, Mechanicsburg
8:12 p.m.: auto accident, Acri Road, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Hampden
8:40 p.m.: auto accident, State Street at South Twelfth Street, Lemoyne; Lower Allen, West Shore
9:07 p.m.: nonstructure incident, West Penn Street, Carlisle; Union
9:17 p.m.: inside investigation, Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring
10:04 p.m.: inside investigation, Country Side Drive, Middlesex Township; North Middleton, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
10:06 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Louise Drive, Upper Allen Township; Lower Allen, Upper Allen
11:52 p.m.: nonstructure incident, West Penn Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Fire & Rescue