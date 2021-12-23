Sentinel area fire calls for Dec. 22

Wednesday, Dec. 22
3:40 a.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 south, Hampden Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden, Silver Spring
8:34 a.m.: outside investigation, Lincoln Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Fire & Rescue
8:46 a.m.: carbon monoxide problem, West Willow Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
9:14 a.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, Forge Road, South Middleton Township; Citizen
10:02 a.m.: structure fire, Capital City Mall Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill, Shiremanstown, Upper Allen, Hampden, Navy Base
10:04 a.m.: structure fire, Inverness Drive, Hampden Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue, Mechanicsburg, Hampden, Silver Spring
10:44 a.m.: structure fire, South West Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
12:00 p.m.: auto accident, North Orange Street at West Louther Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
12:37 p.m.: auto accident, Market Street at North 35th Street, Hampden Township; Hampden
12:53 p.m.: fire police, Yates Street at South Baltimore Avenue, Mount Holly Springs; Citizen
12:55 p.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, Pellingham Circle, Hampden Township; Hampden
1:02 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Kenneth Avenue, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose, West End
1:23 p.m.: vehicle into building, Hummel Avenue at South 18th Street, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, West Shore
3:29 p.m.: vehicle fire, I-81 north, Middlesex Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
3:36 p.m.: fire police, Carlisle Pike at Silver Spring Square Drive, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
4:05 p.m.: outside investigation, Strohm Road at Walnut Bottom Road, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose
4:14 p.m.: auto accident, Moreland Court at Oxford Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
4:24 p.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, Indian Creek Drive, Hampden Township; Hampden
5:18 p.m.: pedestrian struck, Baltimore Road, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose, West End, Life Lion
5:52 p.m.: auto accident, Market Street, Hampden Township; Hampden
10:34 p.m.: wildfire, Kuhn Road, Monroe Township; Upper Allen, Monroe, New Kingstown, Citizen, Union