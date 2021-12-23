 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sentinel area fire calls for Dec. 22

  • 0
Fire calls logo new

Wednesday, Dec. 22

3:40 a.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 south, Hampden Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden, Silver Spring

8:34 a.m.: outside investigation, Lincoln Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Fire & Rescue

8:46 a.m.: carbon monoxide problem, West Willow Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

9:14 a.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, Forge Road, South Middleton Township; Citizen

10:02 a.m.: structure fire, Capital City Mall Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill, Shiremanstown, Upper Allen, Hampden, Navy Base

10:04 a.m.: structure fire, Inverness Drive, Hampden Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue, Mechanicsburg, Hampden, Silver Spring

10:44 a.m.: structure fire, South West Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

People are also reading…

12:00 p.m.: auto accident, North Orange Street at West Louther Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

12:37 p.m.: auto accident, Market Street at North 35th Street, Hampden Township; Hampden

12:53 p.m.: fire police, Yates Street at South Baltimore Avenue, Mount Holly Springs; Citizen

12:55 p.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, Pellingham Circle, Hampden Township; Hampden

1:02 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Kenneth Avenue, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose, West End

1:23 p.m.: vehicle into building, Hummel Avenue at South 18th Street, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, West Shore

3:29 p.m.: vehicle fire, I-81 north, Middlesex Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

3:36 p.m.: fire police, Carlisle Pike at Silver Spring Square Drive, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

4:05 p.m.: outside investigation, Strohm Road at Walnut Bottom Road, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose

4:14 p.m.: auto accident, Moreland Court at Oxford Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

4:24 p.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, Indian Creek Drive, Hampden Township; Hampden

5:18 p.m.: pedestrian struck, Baltimore Road, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose, West End, Life Lion

5:52 p.m.: auto accident, Market Street, Hampden Township; Hampden

10:34 p.m.: wildfire, Kuhn Road, Monroe Township; Upper Allen, Monroe, New Kingstown, Citizen, Union

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Power being restored to Mayfield, KY after deadly tornado

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News