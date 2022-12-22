 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Sentinel is partnering with Tuckey Mechanical Services, Cumberland County’s FACTORY-AUTHORIZED Bryant Dealer who is sponsoring 900 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Sentinel area fire calls for Dec. 21

  • Updated
  • 0
Fire calls logo new

Wednesday, Dec. 21

3:41 a.m.: structure fire, East Main Street, Mechanicsburg; Lower Allen, Upper Allen, Mechanicsburg, Hampden, Silver Spring, New Kingstown, Navy Base

7:01 a.m.: structure fire, Butler Road, Carlisle Barracks; Carlisle Barracks, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

7:39 a.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Market Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland, Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill, Northeast Fire & Rescue, Upper Allen, Lisburn, Hampden

9:16 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Veterans Way, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

12:16 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, North Locust Point Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown

2:48 p.m.: auto accident, North 32nd Street at Market Street, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill

People are also reading…

2:51 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Wellington Court, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

3:49 p.m.: fire police, West King Street, Shippensburg Borough; West End

3:55 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Market Street, Lemoyne; Lower Allen, West Shore

4:31 p.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, Pennsylvania Avenue, Lemoyne; West Shore

5:30 p.m.: auto accident, Gettysburg Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

7:08 p.m.: vehicle fire, Interstate 81 south, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

8:42 p.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, East Keller Street, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg

9:31 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, South Hanover Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

9:36 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Hartzdale Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill, Shiremanstown, Upper Allen, Lisburn, Mechanicsburg, Hampden, Navy Base

9:45 p.m.: auto accident, Country Club Road at Harrisburg Pike, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown

11:56 p.m.: outside investigation, Reno Avenue, New Cumberland; New Cumberland

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

2022 was one of the most remarkable years in space in decades

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News