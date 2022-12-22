Sentinel area fire calls for Dec. 21

Wednesday, Dec. 21
3:41 a.m.: structure fire, East Main Street, Mechanicsburg; Lower Allen, Upper Allen, Mechanicsburg, Hampden, Silver Spring, New Kingstown, Navy Base
7:01 a.m.: structure fire, Butler Road, Carlisle Barracks; Carlisle Barracks, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
7:39 a.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Market Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland, Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill, Northeast Fire & Rescue, Upper Allen, Lisburn, Hampden
9:16 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Veterans Way, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
12:16 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, North Locust Point Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
2:48 p.m.: auto accident, North 32nd Street at Market Street, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill
People are also reading…
2:51 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Wellington Court, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
3:49 p.m.: fire police, West King Street, Shippensburg Borough; West End
3:55 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Market Street, Lemoyne; Lower Allen, West Shore
4:31 p.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, Pennsylvania Avenue, Lemoyne; West Shore
5:30 p.m.: auto accident, Gettysburg Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
7:08 p.m.: vehicle fire, Interstate 81 south, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
8:42 p.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, East Keller Street, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg
9:31 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, South Hanover Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
9:36 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Hartzdale Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill, Shiremanstown, Upper Allen, Lisburn, Mechanicsburg, Hampden, Navy Base
9:45 p.m.: auto accident, Country Club Road at Harrisburg Pike, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown
11:56 p.m.: outside investigation, Reno Avenue, New Cumberland; New Cumberland