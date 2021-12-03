 Skip to main content
Sentinel area fire calls for Dec. 2

Thursday, Dec. 2

12:04 a.m.: automatic alarm, Rupley Road, Wormleysburg; Lower Allen, West Shore.

5:33 a.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, Ewe Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen.

9:56 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Carlisle Pike, Navy Base; Navy Base.

10:26 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Soldiers Drive, Carlisle Barracks; Carlisle Barracks.

12:34 p.m.: automatic alarm, West Penn Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.

5:15 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Green Hill Road, West Pennsboro Township; West Pennsboro.

5:59 p.m.: fire police, Sunnyside Drive, Middlesex Township; Shermans Dale.

6:03 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 83 North, New Cumberland; New Cumberland.

6:30 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Booz Road at East Creek Road, Hopewell Township; Newburg-Hopewell.

7:14 p.m.: outside investigation, Reno Avenue, New Cumberland; New Cumberland.

9:03 p.m.: automatic alarm, Center Pointe Drive, Hampden Township; Hampden.

9:42 p.m.: auto accident, York Road and Interstate 81 onramp Exit 48, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.

9:45 p.m.: electrical hazards, Maplewood Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen.

10:26 p.m.: structure fire, Shirley Drive, Upper Frankford Township; North Middleton, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue, West Pennsboro, Friendship Hose, Upper Frankford.

11:05 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Country Club Road at Oyster Mill Road, East Pennsboro Township; Enola.

