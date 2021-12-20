 Skip to main content
Sentinel area fire calls for Dec. 19

Sunday, Dec. 19

1:29 a.m.: automatic alarm, Sunset Drive, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown.

1:17 p.m.: automatic alarm, Indian Creek Drive, Hampden Township; Hampden.

1:30 p.m.: structure fire, Palms Court, South Middleton Township; Citizens, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.

11:30 p.m.: automatic alarm, Bradley Drive, North Middleton Township; North Middleton.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

