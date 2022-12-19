Sentinel area fire calls for Dec. 18

Sunday, Dec. 18
6:22 a.m.: structure fire, West Old York Road, Dickinson Township; Citizen, Union, South Newton, Penn Township
7:54 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Lambs Gap Road at Hunter Drive, Hampden Township; Hampden
11:07 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Carlisle Pike, Navy Base; Navy Base
11:46 a.m.: auto accident, West Lisburn Road, Monroe Township; Monroe, New Kingstown
12:45 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Senate Avenue, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue
12:52 p.m.: auto accident, Wertzville Road at Cindy Circle, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden
12:55 p.m.: auto accident, Cindy Circle at Wertzville Road, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue
2:35 p.m.: vehicle fire, Harrisburg Pike, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, North Middleton, Union
3:21 p.m.: auto accident, Carlisle Pike, Hampden Township; Hampden
5:36 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, West Ridge Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
5:47 p.m.: auto accident, Creekview Road at Whiskey Run Road, Upper Mifflin Township; Friendship Hose
7:32 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Rossmoyne Road at Route 15 north, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
7:34 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Meadow View Court, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring
7:37 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, A Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
8:40 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Legacy Park Drive, Mechanicsburg; Upper Allen, Mechanicsburg
8:44 p.m.: structure fire, South 15th Street, Camp Hill; New Cumberland, Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill