Sentinel area fire calls for Dec. 15

Wednesday, Dec. 15
6:53 a.m.: outside fire, South Enola Road, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue
8:01 a.m.: auto accident, Interstate 76 east, North Middleton Township; Carlisle Fire & Rescue, West Pennsboro
11:04 a.m.: auto accident, Carlisle Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
12:38 p.m.: brush fire, Interstate 81 south, South Middleton Township; Citizen, Union
12:51 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, North 21st Street, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue
1:06 p.m.: brush fire, I-81 south, Penn Township; Union, South Newton, Penn Township
1:10 p.m.: brush fire, I-81 south, Dickinson Township; Citizen, Union
1:15 p.m.: brush fire, I-81 south, Penn Township; Union
2:25 p.m.: auto accident, Sunnyside Drive, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, Shermans Dale, North MIddleton, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
4:24 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Long Lane, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
5:38 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Camp Hill Mall, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill
5:18 p.m.: structure fire, Carlisle Pike, Navy Base; Navy Base
5:25 p.m.: auto accident involving motorcycle or bicycle, Route 581 east, Camp Hill; New Cumberland, West Shore, Camp Hill, Hampden
5:51 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, College Hill Road, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue
6:16 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Ohio Avenue, Lemoyne; West Shore
6:56 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, South West Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
9:53 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Gettysburg Pike, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen, Mechanicsburg