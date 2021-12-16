 Skip to main content
Sentinel area fire calls for Dec. 15

Wednesday, Dec. 15

6:53 a.m.: outside fire, South Enola Road, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue

8:01 a.m.: auto accident, Interstate 76 east, North Middleton Township; Carlisle Fire & Rescue, West Pennsboro

11:04 a.m.: auto accident, Carlisle Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

12:38 p.m.: brush fire, Interstate 81 south, South Middleton Township; Citizen, Union

12:51 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, North 21st Street, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue

1:06 p.m.: brush fire, I-81 south, Penn Township; Union, South Newton, Penn Township

1:10 p.m.: brush fire, I-81 south, Dickinson Township; Citizen, Union

1:15 p.m.: brush fire, I-81 south, Penn Township; Union

2:25 p.m.: auto accident, Sunnyside Drive, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, Shermans Dale, North MIddleton, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

4:24 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Long Lane, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown

5:38 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Camp Hill Mall, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill

5:18 p.m.: structure fire, Carlisle Pike, Navy Base; Navy Base

5:25 p.m.: auto accident involving motorcycle or bicycle, Route 581 east, Camp Hill; New Cumberland, West Shore, Camp Hill, Hampden

5:51 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, College Hill Road, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue

6:16 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Ohio Avenue, Lemoyne; West Shore

6:56 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, South West Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

9:53 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Gettysburg Pike, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen, Mechanicsburg

