 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sentinel area fire calls for Dec. 14

  • 0
Fire calls logo new

Wednesday, Dec. 14

3:09 a.m.: vehicle fire, Interstate 81 north, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

6:19 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, East Burd Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West ENd

7:57 a.m.: vehicle fire, Interstate 83 north, Lemoyne; West Shore, Camp Hill

10:04 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Market Street, Lemoyne; Lower Allen, West Shore

11:59 a.m.: gas leak, West High Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

12:11 p.m.: gas leak, South High Street, Mechanicsburg; Upper Allen, Monroe, Mechanicsburg, Hampden, Silver Spring, New Kingstown, Navy Base

3:40 p.m.: auto accident, North Second Street, Wormleysburg; West Shore

People are also reading…

4:38 p.m.: outside investigation, Spanglers Mill Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

5:12 p.m.: outside investigation, Cherokee Drive at Apache Drive, Hampden Township; Hampden

5:14 p.m.: structure fire, Cumberland Drive, Silver Spring Township; Upper Allen, Monroe, Mechanicsburg, Hampden, Silver Spring, New Kingstown, Carlisle Barracks, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

5:23 p.m.: auto accident, Airport Road at South Conestoga Drive, Shippensburg Township; South Newton, Vigilant Hose

5:29 p.m.: fire police, East King Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose

5:58 p.m.: auto accident, Spring Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton

6:29 p.m.: auto accident, Deer Lane at Wertzville Road, Middlesex Township; Shermans Dale

6:33 p.m.: pedestrian struck, East King Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End

7:27 p.m.: outside investigation, Bald Eagle Boulevard, North Middleton Township; North Middleton

8:10 p.m.: gas leak, North Washington Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Apple confirms their Airtags are being used by stalkers and thieves

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News