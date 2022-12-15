Sentinel area fire calls for Dec. 14

Wednesday, Dec. 14
3:09 a.m.: vehicle fire, Interstate 81 north, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
6:19 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, East Burd Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West ENd
7:57 a.m.: vehicle fire, Interstate 83 north, Lemoyne; West Shore, Camp Hill
10:04 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Market Street, Lemoyne; Lower Allen, West Shore
11:59 a.m.: gas leak, West High Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
12:11 p.m.: gas leak, South High Street, Mechanicsburg; Upper Allen, Monroe, Mechanicsburg, Hampden, Silver Spring, New Kingstown, Navy Base
3:40 p.m.: auto accident, North Second Street, Wormleysburg; West Shore
4:38 p.m.: outside investigation, Spanglers Mill Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
5:12 p.m.: outside investigation, Cherokee Drive at Apache Drive, Hampden Township; Hampden
5:14 p.m.: structure fire, Cumberland Drive, Silver Spring Township; Upper Allen, Monroe, Mechanicsburg, Hampden, Silver Spring, New Kingstown, Carlisle Barracks, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
5:23 p.m.: auto accident, Airport Road at South Conestoga Drive, Shippensburg Township; South Newton, Vigilant Hose
5:29 p.m.: fire police, East King Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose
5:58 p.m.: auto accident, Spring Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton
6:29 p.m.: auto accident, Deer Lane at Wertzville Road, Middlesex Township; Shermans Dale
6:33 p.m.: pedestrian struck, East King Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End
7:27 p.m.: outside investigation, Bald Eagle Boulevard, North Middleton Township; North Middleton
8:10 p.m.: gas leak, North Washington Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End