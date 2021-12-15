Sentinel area fire calls for Dec. 14

Tuesday, Dec. 14
2:22 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Simpson Ferry Road, Hampden Township; Hampden
7:51 a.m.: auto accident, Airport Road, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose, West End
11:24 a.m.: outside investigation, South York Street, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen, Mechanicsburg
11:39 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, East Burd Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End
5:24 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Dougherty Drive, Lemoyne; Lower Allen, West Shore
6:29 p.m.: fire police, Old Stonehouse Road South at Boiling Springs Road, Monroe Township; Monroe
6:55 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Berkshire Road, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen