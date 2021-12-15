 Skip to main content
Sentinel area fire calls for Dec. 14

Tuesday, Dec. 14

2:22 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Simpson Ferry Road, Hampden Township; Hampden

7:51 a.m.: auto accident, Airport Road, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose, West End

11:24 a.m.: outside investigation, South York Street, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen, Mechanicsburg

11:39 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, East Burd Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End

5:24 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Dougherty Drive, Lemoyne; Lower Allen, West Shore

6:29 p.m.: fire police, Old Stonehouse Road South at Boiling Springs Road, Monroe Township; Monroe

6:55 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Berkshire Road, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen

