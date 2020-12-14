Sentinel area fire calls for Dec. 13

Sunday, Dec. 13
12:10 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Market Street, Camp Hill; Camp Hill
3:52 a.m.: auto accident, Shippensburg Road, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose, West End
5:35 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Roadway Drive, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, Union
5:42 p.m.: auto accident, Carlisle Pike at Kost Road, Silver Spring Township; New Kingstown
10:08 a.m.: auto accident, Logistics Drive, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
10:36 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Woods Way, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
11:16 a.m.: wildfire, Shippensburg Road, Hopewell Township; Newburg-Hopewell
1:21 p.m.: structure fire, Wesley Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, Shiremanstown, Mechanicsburg, Hampden
3:17 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 south, Hampden Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden
5:03 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Bullock Circle, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
6:20 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Suncrest Drive, North Middleton Township; North Middleton
7:57 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, West High Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
