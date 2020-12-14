 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sentinel area fire calls for Dec. 13

Sentinel area fire calls for Dec. 13

{{featured_button_text}}
Fire calls logo

Sunday, Dec. 13

12:10 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Market Street, Camp Hill; Camp Hill

3:52 a.m.: auto accident, Shippensburg Road, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose, West End

5:35 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Roadway Drive, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, Union

5:42 p.m.: auto accident, Carlisle Pike at Kost Road, Silver Spring Township; New Kingstown

10:08 a.m.: auto accident, Logistics Drive, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

10:36 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Woods Way, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

11:16 a.m.: wildfire, Shippensburg Road, Hopewell Township; Newburg-Hopewell

1:21 p.m.: structure fire, Wesley Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, Shiremanstown, Mechanicsburg, Hampden

3:17 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 south, Hampden Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden

5:03 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Bullock Circle, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

6:20 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Suncrest Drive, North Middleton Township; North Middleton

7:57 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, West High Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News