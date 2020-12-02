 Skip to main content
Sentinel area fire calls for Dec. 1

Tuesday, Dec. 1

6:10 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Bar South Drive, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Enola

9:04 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Academy Street, South Middleton Township; Citizen

9:25 a.m.: auto accident, Taylor Bridge Bypass off-ramp at Erford Road, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue

10:34 a.m.: fire police, Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring

5:23 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 south, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose, West End

8:25 p.m.: auto accident, I-81 north, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

