Sentinel area fire calls for Dec. 1

Thursday, Dec. 1
7:51 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Mohawk Road, Upper Frankford Township; Upper Frankford
12:13 p.m.: structure fire, North Second Street, Wormleysburg
1:20 p.m.: brush fire, Interstate 83 north at Offramp R Exit 41B, Lemoyne; West Shore
3:08 p.m.: auto accident, West Trindle Road at South Locust Point Road, Monroe Township; Monroe, New Kingstown
3:14 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Carlisle Pike, Navy Base; Navy Base
3:20 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Brackbill Boulevard, Hampden Township; Hampden
3:34 p.m.: auto accident, Simpson Ferry Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, Shiremanstown, Hampden
4:29 p.m.: auto accident debris removal, South Third Street at Walton Street, Lemoyne; West Shore
8:18 p.m.: elevator rescue, Mt Allen Drive, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen
9:01 p.m.: auto accident, Rossmoyne Road at Wayland Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, Upper Allen, Lisburn
9:05 p.m.: structure chimney fire, Cavalry Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
9:11 p.m.: gas leak, Aster Court, Hampden Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden, Navy Base