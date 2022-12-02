 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sentinel area fire calls for Dec. 1

  Updated
Thursday, Dec. 1

7:51 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Mohawk Road, Upper Frankford Township; Upper Frankford

12:13 p.m.: structure fire, North Second Street, Wormleysburg

1:20 p.m.: brush fire, Interstate 83 north at Offramp R Exit 41B, Lemoyne; West Shore

3:08 p.m.: auto accident, West Trindle Road at South Locust Point Road, Monroe Township; Monroe, New Kingstown

3:14 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Carlisle Pike, Navy Base; Navy Base

3:20 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Brackbill Boulevard, Hampden Township; Hampden

3:34 p.m.: auto accident, Simpson Ferry Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, Shiremanstown, Hampden

4:29 p.m.: auto accident debris removal, South Third Street at Walton Street, Lemoyne; West Shore

8:18 p.m.: elevator rescue, Mt Allen Drive, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen

9:01 p.m.: auto accident, Rossmoyne Road at Wayland Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, Upper Allen, Lisburn

9:05 p.m.: structure chimney fire, Cavalry Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

9:11 p.m.: gas leak, Aster Court, Hampden Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden, Navy Base

