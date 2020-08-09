Sentinel area fire calls for Aug. 8

Saturday, Aug. 8
5:47 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Carlisle Pike, Hampden Township; Hampden
8:12 a.m.: nonstructure accident, Steelstown Road, North Newton Township; Friendship Hose
11:22 a.m.: fire police, Centerville Road at Ritner Highway, Penn Township; Penn Township
1:02 p.m.: vehicle fire, Interstate 76 east, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen, New Kingstown
3:19 p.m.: auto accident, Brandy Lane at North Walnut Street, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg, Silver Spring
3:43 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Carlisle Road at Pine School Road, Dickinson Township; Citizen
3:55 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Lovell Avenue, Carlisle Barracks; Carlisle Barracks
5:34 p.m.: outside investigation, Williams Grove Road, Monroe Township; Monroe
10:27 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Wertzville Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring
