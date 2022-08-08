 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sentinel area fire calls for Aug. 7

Sunday, Aug. 7

2:18 a.m.: first-alarm structure fire, South Enola Drive, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Camp Hill, Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden

11:01 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Longsdorf Way, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

3:28 p.m.: fire police, Market Street at North 34th Street, Camp Hill; Camp Hill

5:00 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Roxbury Road, Upper Mifflin Township; Newburg-Hopewell

6:48 p.m.: vehicle fire, Sunset Drive, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown

10:00 p.m.: outside fire, Oakwood Hills Drive, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen

10:38 p.m.: auto accident, Franklin Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

