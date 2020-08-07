You have permission to edit this article.
Sentinel area fire calls for Aug. 6

Thursday, Aug. 6

9 a.m.: auto accident, South 30th Street, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill.

9:38 a.m.: automatic alarm, Walnut Bottom Road, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant, West End Fire & Rescue.

9:42 a.m.: automatic alarm, Walnut Bottom Road, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant.

11:20 a.m.: automatic alarm, Carlisle Pike, Navy Base; Naval Support Activities.

12:20 p.m.: automatic alarm, Daisy Drive, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown.

12:26 p.m.: nonstructure fire, West Orange Street, Shippensburg; West End.

3:11 p.m.: carbon monoxide detector, South 15th Street, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill.

3:40 p.m.: nonstructure accident, West Louther Street, Carlisle; Union.

3:49 p.m.: auto accident, Penrose Place, Carlisle; Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue Services.

3:50: nonstructure accident, College Hill Road, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue.

5:56 p.m.: automatic alarm, South Hanover Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue Services.

8:40 p.m.: automatic alarm, East High Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue Services.

10:10 p.m.: nonstructure accident, North West Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Fire & Rescue Services.

11:06 p.m.: nonstructure accident, South Filbert Street, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg.

 

