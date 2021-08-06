 Skip to main content
Sentinel area fire calls for Aug. 5
Thursday, Aug. 5

4:53 a.m.: carbon monoxide detector, Market Street, Wormleysburg; West Shore.

8:34 a.m.: automatic alarm, Logistics Drive, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.

9:03 a.m.: structure fire, North Eighth Street, Lemoyne; New Cumberland, Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill.

11:16 a.m.: pedestrian struck, Clemson Drive, Middlesex Township; North Middleton, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.

11:32 a.m.: auto accident, Carlisle Pike, Hampden Township; Hampden.

1:09 p.m.: automatic alarm, Poplar Church Road, East Pennsboro Township; Camp Hill, Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue.

3:51 p.m.: auto accident, Ritner Highway, Dickinson Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.

3:57 p.m.: structure fire, Dunlap Lane, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, Shiremanstown, Upper Allen, Lisburn, Mechanicsburg, Hampden, Navy Base.

4:04 p.m.: automatic alarm, Erford Road, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Enola.

4:12 p.m: automatic alarm, Cumberland Road, Lemoyne; West Shore.

5:21 p.m.: automatic alarm, Ritner Highway, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.

6:31 p.m.: fire police, State Highway at State Road, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue.

7:05 p.m.: automatic alarm, Eliza Way, Hampden Township; Hampden.

 

