Sentinel area fire calls for Aug. 4

Wednesday, Aug. 4
11:10 a.m.: fire police, Bloserville Road at Creek Road, West Pennsboro Township; North Middleton, West Pennsboro, Friendship Hose, Upper Frankford
2:38 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Village Drive, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
2:41 p.m.: auto accident, North Queen Street at Coover Avenue, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose, West End
10:20 p.m.: auto accident, South Third Street at Lowther Street, Lemoyne; New Cumberland, West Shore
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.