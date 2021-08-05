 Skip to main content
Sentinel area fire calls for Aug. 4
Sentinel area fire calls for Aug. 4

Wednesday, Aug. 4

11:10 a.m.: fire police, Bloserville Road at Creek Road, West Pennsboro Township; North Middleton, West Pennsboro, Friendship Hose, Upper Frankford

2:38 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Village Drive, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

2:41 p.m.: auto accident, North Queen Street at Coover Avenue, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose, West End

10:20 p.m.: auto accident, South Third Street at Lowther Street, Lemoyne; New Cumberland, West Shore

