Sentinel area fire calls for Aug. 4

Thursday, Aug. 4
1:11 a.m.: auto accident, East Main Street, Newville; Friendship Hose
5:53 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, South High Street, Newville; Friendship Hose
7:52 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Shearer Drive, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
9:15 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, North Hanover Street, North Middleton Township; North Middleton
9:57 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Ashburn Drive, Carlisle Barracks; Carlisle Barracks
11:02 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Mt. Rock Road, West Pennsboro Township; Friendship Hose
11:13 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Walnut Bottom Road, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose, West End
11:14 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Deerfield Commons, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose, West End
11:58 a.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 south, Hampden Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden, Silver Spring
12:13 p.m.: fire police, Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; New Kingstown
12:43 p.m.: fire police, Country Club Road at Harrisburg Pike, Middlesex Township; North Middleton
12:51 p.m.: fire police, Country Club Road at Bernheisel Bridge Road, Middlesex Township Police; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
2:24 p.m.: auto accident, St. Johns Road at Appleton Street, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
2:45 p.m.: auto accident, I-81 north, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
3:07 p.m.: auto accident, Old Mill Road at Creek Road, West Pennsboro Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue, West Pennsboro, Upper Frankford
3:12 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Mountain Road, North Newton Township; Newburg-Hopewell
3:24 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Clayhill Road at Mitchel Lane, Hopewell Township; Newburg-Hopewell
3:32 p.m.: fire police, Walnut Bottom Road at Mooreland Avenue, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
3:35 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Mountain Road at Eberly Road, Upper Mifflin Township; Newburg-Hopewell
3:39 p.m.: nonstructure incident, East Creek Road, Hopewell Township; Newburg-Hopewell
3:43 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Center Road, Lower Mifflin Township; Friendship Hose
3:54 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Hamilton Road, South Middleton Township; Citizen
4:05 p.m.: tree in wires, Grahams Woods Road at Valley Road, Upper Frankford Township; Upper Frankford
4:09 p.m.: electrical hazards, West Trindle Road, Silver Spring Township; New Kingstown
4:10 p.m.: nonstructure incident, West Main Street, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg, Hampden
4:11 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Mulberry Drive, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring
4:13 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Bernheisel Bridge Road at Green Hill Road, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown
4:15 p.m.: electrical hazards, Cooper Circle at North 19th Street, Camp Hill; Camp Hill
4:17 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Heisers Lane, South Middleton Township; Citizen
4:19 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Herman Avenue, Lemoyne; West Shore
4:21 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Orrs Bridge Road, Hampden Township; Hampden
4:22 p.m.: electrical hazards, South 31st Street, Camp Hill; Camp Hill
4:23 p.m.: electrical hazards, Winding Way, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
4:26 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Glendale Drive, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
4:31 p.m.: nonstructure incident, East Chestnust Street, Shiremanstown; Shiremanstown
4:37 p.m.: electrical hazards, Wayne Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
4:37 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Three Square Hollow Road at Old Sawmill Drive, Hopewell Township; Newburg-Hopewell
4:40 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Texaco Road, Silver Spring Township; New Kingstown
4:43 p.m.: nonstructure incident, White Oak Boulevard at Hogestown Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
4:41 p.m.: electrical hazards, Stoner Road, Monroe Township; Monroe
4:48 p.m.: nonstructure incident, North York Street, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg
4:45 p.m.: storm property damage, South Arch Street, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg
4:51 p.m.: tree down, Millers Gap Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
4:49 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Diehl Road at Williams Grove Road, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen
5:09 p.m.: electrical hazards, Wildwood Lane, North Newton Township; Friendship Hose
5:13 p.m.: electrical hazards, Walnut Street, Lemoyne; West Shore
5:32 p.m.: tree down, Railroad Avenue, Shiremanstown; Shiremanstown
6:06 p.m.: electrical hazards, Creek Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
6:16 p.m.: auto accident, Rich Valley Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
6:24 p.m.: vehicle fire, I-81 north, Dickinson Township; Union, Penn Township
6:28 p.m.: vehicle fire, I-81 north off-ramp, South Middleton Township; Penn Township
6:31 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Center Pointe Drive, Hampden Township; Hampden