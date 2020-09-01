 Skip to main content
Sentinel area fire calls for Aug. 31

Monday, Aug. 31

12:05 a.m.: nonstructure incident, East Trindle Road, Hampden Township; Hampden

7:24 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Maple Avenue at A Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Fire & Rescue

2:50 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Wilson Lane, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

3:31 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Mendenhall Drive, Hampden Township; Hampden

3:45 p.m.: auto accident, North Second Street at Stella Street, Wormleysburg; West Shore

