Sentinel area fire calls for Aug. 31

Monday, Aug. 31
12:05 a.m.: nonstructure incident, East Trindle Road, Hampden Township; Hampden
7:24 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Maple Avenue at A Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Fire & Rescue
2:50 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Wilson Lane, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
3:31 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Mendenhall Drive, Hampden Township; Hampden
3:45 p.m.: auto accident, North Second Street at Stella Street, Wormleysburg; West Shore
