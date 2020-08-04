Sentinel area fire calls for Aug. 3

Monday, Aug. 3
12:02 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, State Street, Lemoyne; West Shore
2:09 a.m.: nonstructure accident, Courtyard Drive, Carlisle; Carlisle Fire & Rescue
4:00 a.m.: first-alarm structure fire, North 21st Street, Camp Hill; New Cumberland, Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill, Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue
4:04 a.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 south, Penn Township; Friendship Hose, South Newton, Penn Township, Vigilant Hose, West End
7:41 a.m.: nonstructure accident, Big Spring Road, North Newton Township; South Newton
9:26 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Hilltop Road, Hopewell Township; Newburg-Hopewell, Cumberland Valley Hose, West End
12:15 p.m.: fire police, Sixteenth Street at Simpson Ferry Road, New Cumberland; New Cumberland
1:01 p.m.: nonstructure accident, South High Street, Newville; Friendship Hose
1:24 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Annette Drive, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue
3:16 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Blackfriars Way, Hampden Township; Hampden
4:01 p.m.: auto accident, I-81 south, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
4:12 p.m.: auto accident, South Spring Garden Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
4:14 p.m.: auto accident, South West Street at West Ridge Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
5:03 p.m.: nonstructure accident, South Hanover Street, Carlisle; Union
7:39 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, North Earl Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End
7:52 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Allendale Way, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
7:54 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Market Street, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill
8:44 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Walnut Bottom Road at I-81 south on-ramp, Carlisle; Union
11:08 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; Monroe, Mechanicsburg, Hampden, Silver Spring, New Kingstown, Navy Base
11:11 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Carlisle Pike, Navy Base; Lower Allen, Camp Hill, Northeast Fire & Rescue, Mechanicsburg, Hampden, Navy Base
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.