Sentinel area fire calls for Aug. 28-29

Friday, Aug. 28

5:32 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Simpson Ferry Road, Hampden Township; Hampden

7:08 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Progress Boulevard, Southampton Township; South Newton, Vigilant Hose, West End

3:02 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 south, Southampton Township; Friendship Hose, South Newton, Vigilant Hose, West End

4:45 p.m.: fire police, North Baltimore Avenue, Mount Holly Springs; Citizen

5:23 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, South West Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

5:49 p.m.: auto accident, South Hanover Street at Noble Boulevard, Carlisle; Citizen, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

7:13 p.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, East Main Street, Newville; Friendship Hose

8:17 p.m.: elevator rescue, Oakwood Hills Drive, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen

8:32 p.m.: vehicle fire, Interstate 76 west, Lower Mifflin Township; Friendship Hose, Upper Frankford, Newburg-Hopewell

9:48 p.m.: gas leak, State Street, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue

11:18 p.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, South Frederick Street, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg

Saturday, Aug. 29

1:42 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, North Earl Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End

1:55 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Harrisburg Pike, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, Union

6:55 a.m.: auto accident, Newville Road at Meetinghouse Spring Road, North Middleton, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

9:05 a.m.: outside investigation, Market Street at State Highway, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue

3:52 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Wild Rose Lane, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown

4:18 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, South Front Street, Wormleysburg; Lower Allen, West Shore

5:44 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Wansford Road, Hampden Township; Hampden

5:57 p.m.: auto accident, Sterretts Gap Avenue at Spring Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

8:47 p.m.: vehicle fire, Interstate 76 east, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen

