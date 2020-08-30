Sentinel area fire calls for Aug. 28-29

Friday, Aug. 28
5:32 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Simpson Ferry Road, Hampden Township; Hampden
7:08 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Progress Boulevard, Southampton Township; South Newton, Vigilant Hose, West End
3:02 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 south, Southampton Township; Friendship Hose, South Newton, Vigilant Hose, West End
4:45 p.m.: fire police, North Baltimore Avenue, Mount Holly Springs; Citizen
5:23 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, South West Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
5:49 p.m.: auto accident, South Hanover Street at Noble Boulevard, Carlisle; Citizen, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
7:13 p.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, East Main Street, Newville; Friendship Hose
8:17 p.m.: elevator rescue, Oakwood Hills Drive, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen
8:32 p.m.: vehicle fire, Interstate 76 west, Lower Mifflin Township; Friendship Hose, Upper Frankford, Newburg-Hopewell
9:48 p.m.: gas leak, State Street, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue
11:18 p.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, South Frederick Street, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg
Saturday, Aug. 29
1:42 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, North Earl Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End
1:55 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Harrisburg Pike, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, Union
6:55 a.m.: auto accident, Newville Road at Meetinghouse Spring Road, North Middleton, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
9:05 a.m.: outside investigation, Market Street at State Highway, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue
3:52 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Wild Rose Lane, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
4:18 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, South Front Street, Wormleysburg; Lower Allen, West Shore
5:44 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Wansford Road, Hampden Township; Hampden
5:57 p.m.: auto accident, Sterretts Gap Avenue at Spring Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
8:47 p.m.: vehicle fire, Interstate 76 east, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.