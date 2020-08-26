Sentinel area fire calls for Aug. 25

Tuesday, Aug. 25
3:54 a.m.: vehicle fire, Vaughn Road, Hopewell Township; Newburg-Hopewell.
11:50 a.m.: vehicle fire, Interstate 76 westbound, West Pennsboro Township; West Pennsboro, Friendship.
11:53 a.m.: auto accident, South Third Street, Lemoyne; West Shore Bureau of Fire, Camp Hill, South Newton.
12:41 p.m.: debris removal, West Trindle Road, Monroe Township; Monroe.
1:54 p.m.: wildfire, Alexander Spring Road, South Middleton Township; Citizens, Union.
3:41 p.m.: automatic alarm, North Baltimore Avenue, Mount Holly Springs; Citizens.
4:30 p.m.: structure fire, Hamilton Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue Services.
6:24 p.m.: debris removal, Wertzville Road, East Pennsboro Township; Enola.
6:26 p.m.: automatic alarm, Yates Street, Mount Holly Springs; Citizens.
7:43 p.m.: automatic alarm, Ritter Road, Upper Allen Township; Lower Allen.
9:11 p.m.: auto accident, York Road/East High Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue Services, West End Fire & Rescue.
