Sentinel area fire calls for Aug. 24

Wednesday, Aug. 24
5:57 a.m.: electrical hazards, Roxbury Road, Upper Mifflin Township; Friendship Hose
8:00 a.m.: outside investigation, East Dauphin Street, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue
9:07 a.m.: pedestrian struck, West Main Street, West Pennsboro Township; Carlisle Fire & Rescue, West Pennsboro
9:21 a.m.: gas leak, Marshall Road, Carlisle Barracks; Carlisle Barracks, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
10:54 a.m.: nonstructure incident, South Third Street at Market Street, Lemoyne; West Shore
11:23 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Gettysburg Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower
11:55 a.m.: auto accident, Interstate 76 west, Upper Frankford Township; Carlisle Fire & Rescue, West Pennsboro, Friendship Hose
People are also reading…
12:39 p.m.: auto accident, Walnut Bottom Road, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
1:52 p.m.: structure fire, Birch Road, Silver Spring Township; Monroe, Mechanicsburg, Silver Spring, New Kingstown
2:06 p.m.: auto accident, Forge Road at Lindsey Road, South Middleton Township; Citizen
3:23 p.m.: structure fire, North Autumn Chase Drive, Upper Allen Township; Lower Allen, Upper Allen, Lisburn
4:22 p.m.: fire police, Peach Glen Road at Carlisle Road, Dickinson Township; Citizen