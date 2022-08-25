 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sentinel area fire calls for Aug. 24

Wednesday, Aug. 24

5:57 a.m.: electrical hazards, Roxbury Road, Upper Mifflin Township; Friendship Hose

8:00 a.m.: outside investigation, East Dauphin Street, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue

9:07 a.m.: pedestrian struck, West Main Street, West Pennsboro Township; Carlisle Fire & Rescue, West Pennsboro

9:21 a.m.: gas leak, Marshall Road, Carlisle Barracks; Carlisle Barracks, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

10:54 a.m.: nonstructure incident, South Third Street at Market Street, Lemoyne; West Shore

11:23 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Gettysburg Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower

11:55 a.m.: auto accident, Interstate 76 west, Upper Frankford Township; Carlisle Fire & Rescue, West Pennsboro, Friendship Hose

12:39 p.m.: auto accident, Walnut Bottom Road, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

1:52 p.m.: structure fire, Birch Road, Silver Spring Township; Monroe, Mechanicsburg, Silver Spring, New Kingstown

2:06 p.m.: auto accident, Forge Road at Lindsey Road, South Middleton Township; Citizen

3:23 p.m.: structure fire, North Autumn Chase Drive, Upper Allen Township; Lower Allen, Upper Allen, Lisburn

4:22 p.m.: fire police, Peach Glen Road at Carlisle Road, Dickinson Township; Citizen

