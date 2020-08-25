Sentinel area fire calls for Aug. 24

Monday, Aug. 24
7:19 a.m.: automatic alarm, Wertzville Road, Middlesex Township; Shermans Dale.
9:38 a.m.: first-alarm structure fire, West South Street, Carlisle; Citizens, Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue Services.
12:16 p.m.: auto accident, Sunnyside Drive, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, Shermans Dale.
1:02 p.m.: automatic alarm, Apple Drive, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg.
1:25 p.m.: automatic alarm, South Hanover Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue Services.
1:31 p.m.: auto accident, Technology Parkway, Hampden Township; Hampden.
2:27 p.m.: automatic alarm, Newville Road, North Newton Township; South Newton.
2:36 p.m.: vehicle fire, Pine Road, Penn Township; South Newton, Penn.
4:18 p.m.: pedestrian struck, Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown.
4:29 p.m.: wires down, Hogestown Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring.
6:22 p.m.: automatic alarm, Apple Drive, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg.
7:33 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Rolo Court, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen, Monroe, Mechanicsburg.
